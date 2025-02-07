'AITA for throwing away my ex's Valentines Day gift for his affair partner?'

Livedlaughedlovedlie writes:
My husband (34M) and I (38F) have been separated for a year, and the divorce was finalized last year. About three years prior, I caught him in an affair, during which he cried and promised things would change and that he would never do it again. I was stupid, believed him, and stayed.
After countless infidelities, I finally found enough sense and respect for myself to leave the relationship. This man gaslighted me to the nth degree about his affairs, to the point where he said I needed therapy for the marriage to continue due to my “false assumptions” and “questioning his trust.”
In fact, solid proof of his multiple affairs was found days after the last “You need therapy for not trusting me” speech. That was the same day I asked for a divorce. I found out through mutual friends that he is expecting, and based on the due date, their conception would have occurred while we were still together.
So there’s that. As you can imagine, this has been a lot to deal with, and having to keep in contact with him to complete divorce proceedings and remove his name from my house was painful.
Fast forward one year to today—he has not lived here for a year. This is my house; his name is not on it in any way. I still get mail for him, and I have constantly and kindly asked him via text to change his address, to which he says he did and will double-check every time.
This mail includes things like insurance cards for his new affair baby. Just last week, he picked up the last of his belongings and “important mail,” which I had held for months waiting for him to pick up. I celebrated, thinking this would be the last time I would ever need to contact or see him again.
Yesterday, I received a package, and without thinking, I opened it on my way in the door, assuming it was one of my many online purchases. Well, it was a jewelry box with two rather cheap-looking necklaces inside, something I didn’t order.
I double-checked the shipping label, and it had my ex-husband’s name. This is clearly a Valentine’s present for the new girl, as the rhinestones are green, which I immediately recognized as her birthstone.
He never ordered from this company when we were together, so I would have understood if he had an existing account with the old address, but I don’t see that as the case. At this point, I feel this is almost intentional. How many times can one put the “wrong address” on their things? This man is very much a narcissist, but even I don’t know if he would go that far or if he’s just that stupid.
Would I be the a%#^ole for throwing the whole package in the trash? I looked it up, and it was under $80—not fine jewelry by any means. Also, I really want to go no contact moving forward, so I would rather not text him if it can be avoided. I would be lying if I said I didn’t still harbor resentment and hate, but I feel guilty about not giving someone something they paid for.
PrincessXDrizzlee says:
NTA. He's deliberately sending things to your address to mess with you. Throw it away and block his number. You deserve peace.
Chaoticgood790 says:
Write "return to sender" on his mail. Stop holding his s%#t. You're still the same doormat that took him back after he cheated over and over.
DoonaDazzler says:
NTA. The universe literally hand-delivered you some petty justice and you’re debating it? Girl, that package tripped and fell into the trash. Oops.
candyycutie says:
It's your house, his mail, his mistake. Throw it away. No need to contact him. NTA.