'AITA for throwing away my ex's Valentines Day gift for his affair partner?'

Yesterday, I received a package, and without thinking, I opened it on my way in the door, assuming it was one of my many online purchases. Well, it was a jewelry box with two rather cheap-looking necklaces inside, something I didn’t order.

I double-checked the shipping label, and it had my ex-husband’s name. This is clearly a Valentine’s present for the new girl, as the rhinestones are green, which I immediately recognized as her birthstone.

He never ordered from this company when we were together, so I would have understood if he had an existing account with the old address, but I don’t see that as the case. At this point, I feel this is almost intentional. How many times can one put the “wrong address” on their things? This man is very much a narcissist, but even I don’t know if he would go that far or if he’s just that stupid.