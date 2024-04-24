'I threw away my husband's art collection and now he won't speak to me.' UPDATED 2X

I also offered to let him display some pieces in our bedroom and living room and next time he spots something he would like to add to his collection, I am paying for it. He accepted my apology and forgave me. We spent the afternoon getting his stuff back in place.

It's not worth it to create a rift between us for this. I might not like his taste in art, but I love this man and if he's happy I am happy too.

Thank you all for the comments and the though love, I really needed it.