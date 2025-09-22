'I threw my husband’s breakfast on the ground. AITA?'

So 20 minutes go by and I leave because I have to get my toddler to school by a certain time. I planned to drop her off and then grab my husband’s favorite breakfast and bring it home to him.

5 minutes into me driving I get a call from my husband. I answer and he immediately is mad at me. He starts saying things like “Why would you leave without me” “Why didn’t you wake me up”. I respond with “Why do I need to wake you up, you are a grown man?”.

I also said “I already have so many responsibilities on my plate, waking you up would just add to that. And to that he said “ugh here we go”. He was acting like all I do is complain about my responsibilities but I never complain to him! Even when I’m running on empty I never complain. He was just so so mean to me, I can’t even believe that was my husband on the phone.