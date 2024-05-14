'AITA for throwing away my husband's Father Day gifts after his awful Mother's Day plan?'

Anyways, Friday rolls around and a bunch of people start showing up. He invited a good 10-15 people over. I think I knew two people. He called it the "Mother's Day bonfire." We had a fire, alright, but I was the one who chased the kids around all evening (my 6-year-old, while holding the baby, and some other person's two kids because they weren't watching them) and quite literally no one spoke to me.

I wasn't acknowledged until the very end of the evening, and that was by my husband's buddy who told me he was "stealing" my husband to go out four-wheeling. It's like 11 PM at this point, and everyone (except me) was drinking. I said my husband wasn't going anywhere.