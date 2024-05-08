'I threw my pregnant girlfriend out because she refuses to pay rent or bills.' UPDATED 2X

Should have cut that cord a long, long time ago when you found out she was stealing your things to sell or give them away. Not great to get a girl like that pregnant, because now you have to stick around. She will find a place to go, but you should definitely have a consultation with a lawyer if you want custody of the child.

PeachBanana8 wrote:

You better talk to a lawyer asap because if she is keeping this pregnancy, you are going to have to deal with her for a very long time.

Duchess_of_Avon wrote:

Why on earth did you go ahead and had a child in such an unstable relationship? That sounds irresponsible

She needs to see a therapist to learn to get away from her ab*sive family.