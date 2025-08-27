'AITA for telling a coworker to 'read the room' when he tried to get me to eat free pizza?'

My response to him was not at all diplomatic. In particular, I should not have said something like, “No thanks, I already have lunch, as you can see.” Just saying, “No thanks, I already have lunch,” would have been polite enough.

Because of this, I made up my mind to apologize to him the next time I saw him. Luckily, today I ran into him in the hallway. I went up to him and said I was sorry for being inadvertently rude and that I took full accountability for it.

I told him I understood he was just making sure a new employee felt welcome, and that I hadn’t realized at the time how rude I came off. He took it very well and told me not to apologize, saying he understood.