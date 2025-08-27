'AITA for telling a coworker to 'read the room' when he tried to get me to eat free pizza?'

ProbablyNotAThingToo writes:
Yesterday at my workplace, there was a group meeting scheduled at noon. Since the meeting was long, my workplace decided to host a free lunch period (pizza and other food). This was mentioned beforehand in an email sent to everyone.
For various personal and family-related reasons, I bring my own packed lunch to work. I can’t see myself eating both my lunch and the free food, plus I don’t want to waste my own lunch.
After the first half of the meeting, we had lunch in the room itself. I opened my own bag while a lot of other people went to get pizza. After a few minutes, one coworker I had never spoken to before (I’ve only been there three weeks) came up to me and said something like, “Hey, there’s free pizza if you want it.”
This is where I got a little annoyed, because 1) the pizza boxes were literally across the room and it was obvious they were there, and 2) I was very clearly eating my own lunch, which I thought made it clear I had decided to skip the free food. So I told him something along the lines of, “No thanks, I have my own lunch, as you can see. That means I’m not going for the free pizza.”
He said okay and left. Later after work, I told my parents about this when they asked me what we did at work, and they said I was rude. They said I could have just left it at “no thanks.” Granted, I was a bit annoyed, but I thought my simple explanation was diplomatic and clarified what was going on. Was I the a^#&ole here?
After thinking about my behavior toward my coworker and getting feedback from the comments, I realized that I really was being an ass to him. At the time, I felt like he was belittling me, but upon reflection, I see that wasn’t the case.
My response to him was not at all diplomatic. In particular, I should not have said something like, “No thanks, I already have lunch, as you can see.” Just saying, “No thanks, I already have lunch,” would have been polite enough.
Because of this, I made up my mind to apologize to him the next time I saw him. Luckily, today I ran into him in the hallway. I went up to him and said I was sorry for being inadvertently rude and that I took full accountability for it.
I told him I understood he was just making sure a new employee felt welcome, and that I hadn’t realized at the time how rude I came off. He took it very well and told me not to apologize, saying he understood.
There was one small hitch when he seemed surprised that I referred to myself as a “new employee.” At the time of the original incident, I was only three weeks in, so yes, I was new. But he said something along the lines of, “Didn’t you join in June as the adjunct? I remember that.” I explained that no, I had started three weeks ago in a completely different position. We eventually figured out it was just a minor mix-up and laughed it off.
Looking back, I realize it’s possible I wasn’t specific enough about the lunchtime incident, and maybe he was still thinking about a different event, but I was nervous and didn’t think to clarify. In any case, I’m glad I was able to end things on a good note and learn a bit more about what real diplomatic workplace relations look like.