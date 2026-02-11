'AITA for telling my for telling my friend childfree women aren’t her enemy?'

I do not even know how to start this because I am so baffled by how this situation has played out. I am a 21-year-old college student, and I consider myself childfree. I do not have kids and do not necessarily plan on ever having them. Obviously, I am young and my perspective could change, but as of now that is my stance. My friend is 22 and has one child with another on the way.
Recently, I noticed she was reposting TikToks criticizing childfree women, calling them bad feminists and saying that women without kids do not understand how empowering it is to have children. She then started telling me that my boyfriend and I should consider having kids now.
When I explained that it is not something I want right now because we are both still in school and I am not financially stable, she told me there is never a right time. She also said that having a child would make me feel whole again after losing my pet and that I would never truly know love until I had a child.
I told her that using a child to fill a void in my life felt selfish to me. I brought up her reposts and said that childfree women are not her enemy. I also said that putting down other women is not very feminist and that framing women who challenge societal expectations as oppressors misses the point. I suggested she think more deeply about why some women choose to be childfree instead of treating it like a personal attack.
She responded by saying that people who do not like motherhood simply hate moms and kids and that there is nothing deeper to it. After that, she unfollowed me on social media. I do not think being a mother is a problem, nor do I think everyone should be childfree. I just believe it is harmful to assume that women without children hate mothers or kids.
I did not want to lose our friendship, and I do not think I was mean in my response. However, since I do not have children, maybe I am not fully understanding her perspective. Was I wrong to share my thoughts, or should I have kept them to myself?
Various-Cup-9141 says:
NTA. I'm childfree. I don't hate moms and believe every person should have the choice to choose if that life is right for them, but I'm a firm believer of cultivating circumstances where having a child is the right decision, to ensure the child gets the best out of their parents and life.
Enough_Passage7926 says:
Some people need self-fulfilling and reaffirming propaganda to feel better about their life-decisions. Then a smaller subset of those people feel the need to push that propaganda onto others.
XxLuminairexX says:
You're the one who said women should be allowed to choose. She's the one that said choose like me or you're a bad person. If she can't handle other opinions and chooses to remove you that's her problem.
Equivalent_Lemon_319 says:
NTA. I wouldn’t consider this person a friend anymore.