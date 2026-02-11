"AITA for telling my for telling my friend childfree women aren’t her enemy?"

I do not even know how to start this because I am so baffled by how this situation has played out. I am a 21-year-old college student, and I consider myself childfree. I do not have kids and do not necessarily plan on ever having them. Obviously, I am young and my perspective could change, but as of now that is my stance. My friend is 22 and has one child with another on the way.

Recently, I noticed she was reposting TikToks criticizing childfree women, calling them bad feminists and saying that women without kids do not understand how empowering it is to have children. She then started telling me that my boyfriend and I should consider having kids now.