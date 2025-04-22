'AITA for walking out on a beggar woman after agreeing to buy her groceries?'

I get in line, and she joins me with like 7 or 8 things now in her arms, probably adding up to $80 to $100. I froze for a minute, not knowing what to do. It was a long line that day, so I had a few minutes to process.

Finally, I just told her I was sorry and walked out with her standing in line holding the items. I walked a few streets over to a smaller grocery store and got everything I needed.

My gut tells me she was trying to rip me off, but I also felt awful thinking about the look on her face as I turned to leave and how embarrassing it must have been for her to be standing in line after that or putting the items back.