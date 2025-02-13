'I told my fiancé I would not take care of an English Bulldog if we got one.' AITA?

Maybe when he's no longer away so much and can actually take care of the dog he wants, like a grown up, he could consider it again. You cannot get a dog and expect someone else to take care of it unless, again, you are a very small child.

Thriillsy said:

NTA. This is one of those things that, in a relationship, is a two yes/one no situation. knowing that you are not willing, able or capable of providing the level of care that a bulldog needs is one of the best reasons to not get the animal.

What you both need to keep in mind is that almost all dogs can be high maintenance, It's just that the maintenance they require is different depending on the breed.