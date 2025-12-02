'My girlfriend broke down in tears after I told her how I spend my money is none of her business. AITA?'

Yesterday was her birthday, and I bought her a designer purse that she’s been eyeing for a while. The party was fine, there was no drama, and we all had a great time.

But when my girlfriend and I got back home, she asked me how much I spent on the purse, and then followed that up by asking why I couldn’t “put that money into us” instead and take her on fancy dates more often.

I’m not gonna lie, that sort of got under my skin. I told her that I already contribute to almost everything financially in this relationship, and that at 22 we don’t need fancy dates every weekend.