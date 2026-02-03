'AITA for telling my adopted daughter her birth mother died when she didn't?'

My daughter Emma is 26. We adopted her at birth through a private adoption in Ohio in 1998, a closed adoption. The birth mother was 19, a college student, and not ready to be a parent. We met her once before the birth. She seemed sweet but overwhelmed. She picked us from a book of profiles.
After Emma was born, we sent updates and photos through the agency for the first few years, like we agreed. Then the agency closed in 2004, and that was that. No contact ever since.
Emma always knew she was adopted. We never hid it. She was curious about it the way any kid would be, but it wasn’t an obsession or anything. When she was 16, she asked if she could try to find her birth mother. She was going through some identity stuff, totally normal for adopted teens, and her therapist even encouraged it. I said I’d help.
I did try, and I really did. I used one of those reunion registry sites and found a contact for the birth mother through some digging. Her name was in our original paperwork, just not her contact info. I wrote her a letter through an intermediary service, just saying Emma was healthy and happy and curious, no pressure, but asking if she would be open to contact.
Three weeks later, I got a response through the service. She said she had a different life now, with a husband and kids who didn’t know about Emma. She said the adoption was the hardest thing she ever did and that she’d made peace with it, but she couldn’t reopen that door. She asked that I not share her information and not contact her again. She wished Emma well, but the answer was no.
I sat with that letter for two days. I kept trying to figure out how to tell a 16-year-old girl that her birth mother was alive and well and simply didn’t want to know her. That she had half-siblings out there living their lives with the mother who gave her away. That the door was locked from the other side. I couldn’t do it.
So I told Emma her birth mother had died. I said I’d found out through the registry that she passed away a few years after the adoption, in a car accident. I said I was so sorry. I held her while she cried.
She grieved hard that year. She wrote letters to her birth mother and burned them in our backyard fire pit. She made a little memorial box with the one photo we had from the hospital. She got a small tattoo on her 18th birthday, a little sparrow, because I’d told her her birth mother mentioned liking birds. She had, once, in our one meeting.
She went to therapy specifically to process the loss. She’s talked about it in every serious relationship she’s had. “My birth mother died when I was young. I never got to meet her.” It’s part of her story now and definitely part of her identity.
She’s 26 now, engaged, and trying to get pregnant. Last week she said to me, crying happy tears, “I wish she could’ve met my kids. I wish she could’ve seen that I turned out okay.” Her birth mother is 45 years old and lives in Indiana. I know because I’ve checked.
I’ve kept track over the years like some kind of penance. She has three kids and runs a bakery. She’s alive, and my daughter lights a candle for her every year on the anniversary of the date I made up.
Now, Emma’s fiancé got her an Ancestry DNA kit for Christmas. She hasn’t opened it yet and is excited to “learn about the heritage she never got to explore.” She doesn’t know that when she submits that test, she might match with half-siblings. She might match with cousins who know the birth mother. She might find out her dead mother has been posting photos of her sourdough every Sunday for the last five years.
I have maybe a month before she takes that test and my whole lie collapses. My husband knows. He didn’t agree with what I did, but he didn’t stop me either. He says I need to tell her before she finds out on her own. He says it’ll be worse if she discovers it from a DNA match message that says, “Hey, I think we’re half-sisters?”
But how do I tell her? How do I say, “I’ve let you grieve for 10 years because I thought it would hurt less than the truth”? She was 16, old enough to handle hard news. I just didn’t think she should have to. AITA?
Linktheanimeboi says:
What? I wanna say YTA, she was 16 . She deserved the truth. You just didn’t want to give it. She already had two parents who loved her, maybe it would be hard for her to accept that her bio mom didn’t want her but eventually she would. She had therapy already. Bad bad choice. Can’t take it back but soon you’ll wish you did.
live-fast-eat-trash says:
YTA. When Emma learns you’ve lied to her so egregiously for all these years… you will lose her.
Cute-Profession9983 says:
YTA. The truth will come out and your relationship will crater.
throwaway1106771 says:
YTA for lying. Even if she didn't want to meet, you could've just told her that. It may seem weird, but knowing that someone is alive out there, they made a difficult decision, not because they didn't want you all together maybe, but it wasn’t the right time feels better to me than knowing any chance of hearing from then at all is gone. You should've shown her the letter or told her about it.