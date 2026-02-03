'AITA for telling my adopted daughter her birth mother died when she didn't?'

I did try, and I really did. I used one of those reunion registry sites and found a contact for the birth mother through some digging. Her name was in our original paperwork, just not her contact info. I wrote her a letter through an intermediary service, just saying Emma was healthy and happy and curious, no pressure, but asking if she would be open to contact.

Three weeks later, I got a response through the service. She said she had a different life now, with a husband and kids who didn’t know about Emma. She said the adoption was the hardest thing she ever did and that she’d made peace with it, but she couldn’t reopen that door. She asked that I not share her information and not contact her again. She wished Emma well, but the answer was no.