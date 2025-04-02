'AITA for telling my friend her BF obviously cheated when he tested positive for STDs?'

troubledwolfette writes:
So my friend has been with her boyfriend for three years. They have been trying to have a baby but couldn’t get pregnant, so they decided to have some testing done. When he got his results, he had been tested for STDs, and it came back positive for chlamydia.
So she’s like, “Oh, this is obviously why I can’t get pregnant. I’ve had chlamydia since we started dating, and it’s made me infertile.” Wrong. She gets her results, and they come back negative for STDs. She told me, and I had a serious talk with her, letting her know that, hey, he’s obviously cheated on you.
She’s completely in denial and says, “There’s no way he cheated. He’s probably had it dormant for over three years… maybe he got it from a toilet seat… we use each other’s phones all the time, and I never see anything,” etc.—every excuse in the book. Now she’s pissed at me and not talking to me.
So, AITAH for trying to make her see that he’s clearly cheated? Or is the likelihood of him getting chlamydia from a toilet seat slim to none? He recently stopped wanting to be intimate with her. Now, all of a sudden, he tests positive for chlamydia? I don’t think this is just a coincidence.
According-Tap-9874 says:
If hers came back clean then I think they've been trying to get pregnant in the wrong hole.
Due_Professional_333 says:
Your friend is in denial because accepting the truth would mean facing a painful reality about her relationship. It sucks that she’s mad at you, but you were just being honest. Sometimes, people need time to process hard truths. If she’s not ready to face it now, she might come around later just be there for her when she does.
Psychological-Fox97 says:
NTA but I don't think you can be as certain as you think you are. I've been with the same person for more than 5 years now. At about the 3 year mark I had some issues that sent me to urology to try figure out what was up.
Though not the main issue the I did a std check and I came back positive for herpes. I never cheated on my partner and I'd never had them before (that I'd been aware of) and since then she still hasn't shown any symptoms.
LemonDeathRay says:
This is one of those situations where you've been told to back off. You now need to back off. Carrying on at her will destroy your friendship. She WILL choose him. And maybe one day she will see, or something else will happen, and she'll need a friend. Not someone who bludgeoned her when she had a very normal denial response. So you choose - do you care more about being right, or about preserving your friendship?