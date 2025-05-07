'AITA for being the reason my friend canceled her wedding after her bachelorette?'

"AITA for accidentally getting my best friend's wedding canceled?"

FrostGlistenss writes:

I (27F) have been best friends with Amy (28F) for years. She has been with this guy Jake for about three years, and honestly, he is a walking red flag. He is super controlling, jealous, and always checking her location.

Once, he called her nine times while we were just shopping at Target. Amy keeps defending him, saying he is just protective because he cares so much. Whatever. At her bachelorette party, it was supposed to be a fun girls' night, but Jake kept blowing up her phone.

Texts, FaceTimes, asking where she was, accusing her of acting single. She kept leaving to call him back, crying and apologizing, while the rest of us sat there awkwardly. After about the fourth time she left the table, I just lost it.