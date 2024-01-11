Woman tells friend they aren't 'best friends' anymore because she chose 'randos' over her as bridesmaids.

Me: So have you chosen groomsmen yet? The wedding is near and we have not received an update on who the groomsmen are. She: Yes, I chose two bridesmaids.

Me: Cool, who are they? She: Ruth and Elizabeth. Me: Which Ruth? Dean's ex?

She: Yes, since they broke up we became very close. Me: They broke up a month ago, how did you become such good friends, you couldn't stand each other.

Her: True, but since the breakup we have become very close and she comes to me every day. Me: Ok, and who is the other one? She: The second one is someone from work that I have known for a year.

Everyone was surprised but we respected her decision. During all the preparations for the wedding, she did not share anything with any of her close friends.