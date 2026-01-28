'AITA for telling my best friend she should just have an open relationship?'

"AITA for telling my bff she should just have an open relationship?"

Her husband’s cheated on her regularly for years since high school. She even found out he was on Grindr once. She calls upset, I comfort her and try boost her mood over and over. Sometimes gently recommending leaving but it’s useless.

Then one day my husband pointed out that she seems to call for that more than just “hello, how are you?” Though we are both in our 30s now with our own busy lives. She obviously reaches out to me because I care about her.

After he pointed that out I started to be annoyed more than sympathetic when she would call. I mean she reads his secret texts or finds his hidden dating apps and then makes him a fancier dinner than usual. She doesn’t even call him out like she used to.