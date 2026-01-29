'AITA for telling my brother I can’t babysit every second Sunday anymore?'

"AITA for telling my brother and his fiancé I can’t babysit every second Sunday anymore?"

I (21F) have a brother (27) and his fiancé (27F). They had a baby in November 2024. Before the baby was born, my sister (23) and I agreed to babysit every second Sunday once they went back to work.

At the time, I was working casually and had a flexible schedule. By mid 2025, my work and personal commitments changed. I gave them notice that I couldn’t keep committing to every second Sunday. I said I could still help once a month. My sister continued doing the fortnightly babysitting.

My brother didn’t take this well. He said it was “pretty piss poor effort” and that I knew this was my responsibility. I told him I agreed to help when my situation was different and that I was still offering to help, just not as often.