'I told my brother that I won't attend his wedding. His fiancee wants me to pretend to be straight.' UPDATED 2X

It's important to put your foot down and stand up for yourself, even if it feels uncomfortable in the moment.

"I told my brother that I wouldn't attend his wedding."

Me (M25) and my brother (M28) have never had a good relationship and it only got worse after i came out as gay, luckily our relationship has gotten a bit better over the last two years. In those two years he met his fiancée.

Me and her never got along because she doesn't like gay people in her mind we are sick. I had an argument with her once and she told me that I needed help because, in her words, I am "sick in the head and need professional help."