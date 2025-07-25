'AITA for telling my classmate off after she told a deaf person what I said about him?'

"AITA for telling my classmate off after she framed me as an ableist and made my semester hell?"

No-Safe9310 says:

We have a Deaf classmate. He sits in the front row with his interpreter. While I fully support accessibility, I have always found it distracting. Still, I never complained to the professor or said anything in class. One day, I vented privately to a friend and said, “I wish they sat in the back of the class. That way, it wouldn’t be so distracting for the rest of us.”

That was it. Just venting. Nothing hateful. She decided to tell him and framed it like I had a problem with him having an interpreter. She said she believes “people like him deserve to know how others really feel.”