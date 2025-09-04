'AITA for telling my cousin the reason why our parents don’t talk to each other?'

khorkinarules writes:
I (22M) grew up with no contact whatsoever with my dad’s brother and his wife. They were estranged before I was even born, and since they moved to the UK when I was little, I never really had the chance to interact with them.
Over the years, I did connect with my cousins on social media and we talked a few times. Recently, I planned a trip to London with my girlfriend and finally got the chance to meet one of my cousins (21M) in person.
We went out for drinks and were having a great time. At some point, though, he brought up the subject of why my dad and his dad don’t talk. That’s when I realized he didn’t actually know the reason, he was completely clueless.
The reason is that my dad dated my cousin’s mom before she ever dated his dad. My dad felt betrayed when his brother started a relationship with his ex. They were young back then, and I don’t judge any of them for how they felt or acted.
I wasn’t saying anything bad about my uncle or his wife; I was just sharing what I knew. But my cousin seemed really shocked after I told him. He excused himself to go to the bathroom, and then my girlfriend gave me an earful for even saying anything because, in her words, it wasn’t my place.
We didn’t bring it up again for the rest of the night. The next day, I texted him asking if he was upset that I had said anything. He replied that I shouldn’t have dropped something like that when we were meeting for the first time and had both been drinking. I told him that he was the one who brought it up, and I didn’t know what else I was supposed to do.
aemondstareye says:
Theoretically, sure, the most ultra-sensitive thing to do would have been to tell him "hey, let's talk about that tomorrow when we're both sober." Realistically, though, anyone who's asking why two brothers haven't spoken in decades, and expecting a light and cheery answer, is a dodo. NTA.
OkDisaster5980 says:
It's been over two decades, and it was originally a dating relationship that broke off before your uncle made a move. I'm completely baffled at why it bothered your cousin so much. It's not like your dad was even in a relationship with his mom when his dad started a relationship with his mom.
Entire-Grass5656 says:
NTA...Never ask a question unless you can accept the answer. He should've really asked his own dad that question.
megera7 says:
Obviously a stranger and I don’t know the details of the situation, but decades of being mad when clearly both found their right partners is wild to me. I feel like “get over it” falls in line here.