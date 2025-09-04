'AITA for telling my cousin the reason why our parents don’t talk to each other?'

The reason is that my dad dated my cousin’s mom before she ever dated his dad. My dad felt betrayed when his brother started a relationship with his ex. They were young back then, and I don’t judge any of them for how they felt or acted.

I wasn’t saying anything bad about my uncle or his wife; I was just sharing what I knew. But my cousin seemed really shocked after I told him. He excused himself to go to the bathroom, and then my girlfriend gave me an earful for even saying anything because, in her words, it wasn’t my place.