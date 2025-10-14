'AITA for telling my coworker I'm not surprised his wife divorced him over video games?'

Unique-Macaroon4749 writes:
I (20F) was recently told by my coworker (40M) that he and his wife (37F) are getting divorced. For context, they had just gotten married last year after dating for 10 years. I’ve worked at this job since I was 16, and this coworker has become my closest work friend, so I was the first to know about their engagement and now the divorce.
We bonded over our shared love of video games (this is relevant, I promise). We both played a lot and often talked about our favorites. In the time I’ve known him, he’s been obsessed with Final Fantasy XIV, which is an online game you play with other people. He constantly talked about the game and the people he played with, mentioning how he spent hours on it every day.
Shortly after he and his wife got married, he started complaining about her and how “needy” she was. When I asked what he meant, he said she wanted him to spend time with her instead of playing video games.
I told him he should make time for his wife, but he ignored me. Over the next year, he kept complaining about her and her “neediness.” I suggested he take a break from gaming to spend time with her, but he always shut me down. Eventually, I got tired of hearing about it and asked him to stop bringing it up with me. He did, for about two months.
Then he told me his wife had asked for a divorce. I casually said I wasn’t surprised, since it seemed like he loved Final Fantasy more than her. I didn’t really think before speaking; I just said what I’d been thinking every time he talked about his relationship. He looked shocked and taken aback. I added that all he ever talked about were video games and that everything he said about his wife was negative.
He got very upset and complained to our other coworkers and our boss. We work in a kitchen with only about ten staff members, so it didn’t take long for everyone to find out what I’d said. Our boss stayed out of it, saying my comment wasn’t serious enough to warrant any action.
Some of my coworkers around my age, who also talked with him often, took my side, while the older ones took his. It’s divided the kitchen staff and made things uncomfortable at work. So, am I the jerk for saying I wasn’t surprised about my coworker’s divorce?
Tofulish8889 says:
NTA - why is a 40 year old dropping all his relationship drama on a 20 year old? Was he hoping to get with you if he complained enough? And he’s been your closest friend at work since you were 16? That’s just all kinds of ick.
ReadMeDrMemory says:
NTA. You nailed it. The only mystery is why, after 10 years dating, she didn't realize his first love was FFXIV. Isn't the point of dating to learn things like that?
exaltedfemshep says:
NTA. If you don't want to hear you solicited opinions, don't keep telling people your life story unsolicited.
No_Transition_8293 says:
Shocker… His wife got tired of his being an inconsiderate partner. He chose to talk to you about it, so he was basically soliciting your feedback. I think it will die down, but might be wise to distance yourself from this guy.