'AITA for telling my coworker I'm not surprised his wife divorced him over video games?'

Shortly after he and his wife got married, he started complaining about her and how “needy” she was. When I asked what he meant, he said she wanted him to spend time with her instead of playing video games.

I told him he should make time for his wife, but he ignored me. Over the next year, he kept complaining about her and her “neediness.” I suggested he take a break from gaming to spend time with her, but he always shut me down. Eventually, I got tired of hearing about it and asked him to stop bringing it up with me. He did, for about two months.