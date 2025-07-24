'AITA for sending my dad into a terrible depression after I was honest with him?'

My dad was still like the fun parent, would take me to games and all that, but I grew more and more annoyed that he didn’t help out at all. I think when I was like 14, I once said to his face that he never helps out around the house, and he got furious with me. Yelled in my face and sent me to my room.

My mom comforted me and told me to just "let him be, you and I got this alone anyway." The few times he was dragged into helping, he would always make a mess somehow, and it would end in an argument between him and mom. I've realized now he most likely did a bad job on purpose so we wouldn't ask him for help.