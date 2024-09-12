'AITA for telling my dad to cherish his other son because he's only got one left.'

OP then provided an update:

A lot of people told me to confront my mom about why she was pushing so hard, and I did. After a while, she gave in and told me we should ask my dad over. Twenty-five minutes later, we’re all sitting in my living room, and they tell me my dad has cancer. He won’t be getting through it, and he won’t be here for my 21st birthday, my college graduation, my wedding, or when I have kids.

It’s different when someone won’t be there but could be, as an absent parent is. Some of you suggested going no contact for a few years and reassessing later, but I can’t do that. People told me to ask myself if I’d miss him if he were gone, and I want a dad.