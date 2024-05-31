'AITA for telling my ex that I don't care that she's lonely after she chose our kids over me?'

I met someone new a year later. We got married a year after that. We had our first child two years after that. She is an excellent stepmom, and the kids are polite and friendly with her. They were grown up, and they had a mom, so she is more of a trusted adult.

The kids are 16 and 14 now, and they are sick of mom's attention. They are spending more and more of their time at my house. I love having them over. And here, they understand what privacy and personal space mean.

My ex is lonely. She devoted her life to her kids, and she expected them to be around her forever, I guess. She has dated other men, but she refuses to prioritize them in any way over the kids.