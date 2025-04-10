'AITA for telling my ex's GF she isn't special and he's just trying to trap her?'

NoSalamander3569 writes:
I (30F) was only married to my ex-husband (32M) for 2 years. We dated for a little over a year before we married. When we were dating, everything was fine. He had a lower libido than me, but I was fine with how often he wanted to be intimate (about 2 to 3 times a week).
Once we got married, that gradually went to maybe twice a month and then nothing. The last time he and I had were intimate it was my birthday. My birthday is April 24th, so almost a year now. I asked him to see a doctor. I asked him if there was anything I could do. I tried everything I could think of. He was not on any medication. He just was not interested.
I ended up starting the divorce because I am not living the rest of my life like this. When I started the divorce, his ex-wife asked to meet with me and said she had not wanted to get involved earlier because she did not know if I was asexual as well, but that he had done the same thing to her and the girlfriend before her.
We are still working on the divorce. Thankfully, it is a fairly easy process since we were not married long and none of our assets were merged (bank accounts, property, etc.). We also do not have any children together.
Anyway, he is now dating a woman named Amy (24). Amy has shown up to every divorce hearing lately and acts smug about it like she is winning some sort of prize. She has told me he that I just was not meeting his needs.
I ended up telling her he did the exact same thing to me, he did it to his other ex-wife, and he did it to the girlfriend before her. She is not special, and give it a few months, he will not continue this. He is asexual. He is just trying to lock her in before he goes cold on her.
She looked shocked and just said she doubts that, then left. Later, my ex called and was pissed. He said she is thinking about leaving after what I said and has gotten in contact with some of his exes.
I do not really feel sorry for him because it is underhanded and selfish to do that to people, but I do kind of feel bad for ruining his relationship. I told him he should stop doing this and find someone who is also asexual or he will never be happy in a relationship.
I am not sure if I was an a^#*ole for telling her, but I felt like she should know he is doing the same thing to her that he did to us, and I wish someone would have told me before I married him. I was not super nice about it because she pissed me off, but still, I felt like she should know she was not the special one that would fix him.
Critical-Employee-86 says:
Not the a%#&ole. She was smug, you told her the truth. If he keeps doing the same thing, that’s on him not you.
Ok_Copy_8869 says:
NTA, if you had gone rogue and told her this without provocation then sure, maybe you’d be the a^&#ole. But she was the one bragging about how much sex they were having to her bf's soon to be ex, that kind of opened the door free and clear to you to tell her that won’t always be the case.
Plenty_Ad4076 says:
NTA. She has no business being at your divorce hearings. If she wants to involve herself in your relationship with your ex, then she has to deal with knowing the facts.
DesperateToNotDream says:
NTA. She came at you first. He’s habitually lied to women, he’s on his second divorce you’d think he’d realize by now his tactic is working.