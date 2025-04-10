'AITA for telling my ex's GF she isn't special and he's just trying to trap her?'

We are still working on the divorce. Thankfully, it is a fairly easy process since we were not married long and none of our assets were merged (bank accounts, property, etc.). We also do not have any children together.

Anyway, he is now dating a woman named Amy (24). Amy has shown up to every divorce hearing lately and acts smug about it like she is winning some sort of prize. She has told me he that I just was not meeting his needs.

I ended up telling her he did the exact same thing to me, he did it to his other ex-wife, and he did it to the girlfriend before her. She is not special, and give it a few months, he will not continue this. He is asexual. He is just trying to lock her in before he goes cold on her.