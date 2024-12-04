'AITA for bringing evidence to my best friend of her BF cheating on her?'

Present_Accountant48 writes:
Emily (27F) has been my best friend forever. She’s been dating Ryan (28M) for three years, and they seemed perfect together. She was head over heels for him, and they’d even started talking about getting married. I liked Ryan too—until last Friday.
I was out at a bar with some coworkers when I saw Ryan sitting in a booth across the room. At first, I thought, Oh, cool, small world, but then I noticed he wasn’t alone. He was with another woman, and they were way too close to just be friends. They were laughing, leaning into each other, and then, clear as day, he kissed her.
My heart was pounding. I didn’t know what to do. I knew if I told Emily without proof, Ryan could easily twist the story and make me look like a liar. So, I pulled out my phone and took a short video of them kissing and leaving together.
But then, I couldn’t just let it slide. I marched straight up to Ryan before he could leave and confronted him. I told him I saw everything and that I wasn’t going to let him get away with it. He went mental. He called me crazy, said I was imagining things, and yelled that I’d "ruin everything" if I dared to show the video to Emily. He even tried to grab my phone, but I walked away and told him it wasn’t up to him anymore.
The next day, I went straight to Emily’s place and told her what happened. At first, she looked like she didn’t believe me, so I showed her the video. Her face went pale, and then she just snapped into action.
She didn’t cry or scream—she went cold and methodical. She grabbed a trash bag, started throwing all of Ryan’s clothes and stuff into it, and told me to help. Then she called a locksmith to change the locks on their apartment. When Ryan showed up later to "talk," his things were already on the sidewalk, and Emily wouldn’t even let him inside.
Ryan kept texting and calling, begging her to forgive him, but she blocked him on everything. Emily’s been eerily calm since then. She thanked me for telling her but hasn’t really talked about it much.
Meanwhile, some of our mutual friends think I overstepped by filming Ryan and confronting him, saying it wasn’t my place. Now I’m questioning myself. AITA for filming him, confronting him, and then showing Emily? Or was it the right thing to do?
YssaAnnexEmily says:
By telling her the truth, you're just being a TRUE friend to her. Time heals. Give her time and make sure to be there for her when she's ready to talk.
OP responded:
Thank's I just had to tell her the truth.
Ok-Building-9307 says:
NTA. I would also consider cutting off those "friends" who said you were overstepping!
OP responded:
That's something I'm considering there action tell me they are not true friends.