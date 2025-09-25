'AITA for telling my friend to end their vacation and come get their flea riddled dog?'

If he were on the proper meds, the flea would bite and die, like with my dogs. But then I found more. I found eggs. I found live younger fleas. I medicated the dog and bathed him three times with flea shampoo, which was difficult since he hates it.

J called his vet for new meds, and I had to go pick them up for him. While I was there, I asked the front desk when his last dose had been. They said three months ago. That means he has been off medication for two months.