'AITA for telling my friend to end their vacation and come get their flea riddled dog?'

PainPlus writes:
I was babysitting a dog for my now ex-friend J. The dog is a husky. I love dogs, have two myself, and we have three total in the house. When J asked me over a month ago, I agreed as long as his dog was up to date on everything, shots, prevention, etc.
He said yes, he was sure. Throughout the month I asked repeatedly just to confirm. He swore up and down that his dog was good to go. This is a huge deal for my house. My own dogs are up to date, but I also have a cat who cannot be medicated.
Our family cat has severe medical issues, and we honestly think she’s still alive purely out of spite at this point. So, I had this dog for less than 48 hours when I found an adult flea. At first I thought it was no big deal since he came from a wooded area.
If he were on the proper meds, the flea would bite and die, like with my dogs. But then I found more. I found eggs. I found live younger fleas. I medicated the dog and bathed him three times with flea shampoo, which was difficult since he hates it.
J called his vet for new meds, and I had to go pick them up for him. While I was there, I asked the front desk when his last dose had been. They said three months ago. That means he has been off medication for two months.
At this point I was furious. I told J he had 24 hours to either find another place for the dog or come get him. I was trying to be gracious. He argued with me, said he had no one else, and told me he had spent all his money and couldn’t get home right now. Side note: I have immune issues myself, and I can’t tell if my current symptoms are just stress or if I am also allergic to fleas.
ALDUD says:
I’m gonna go with NTA. He knew his dog had fleas and with held that information from you and is now saying he has no money to come back? He jeopardized your health and the health of your animals intentionally despite you asking multiple times if the dog was up to date on everything. If someone did that to me and my dog, I’d be furious.
Various-Ocelot-2209 says:
NTA He willingly put your animals in danger and lied about it. It’s also such a minor effort to give your animal one pill a month. He’s also a jerk for denying his dog this pill and majorly inconveniencing her.
Overall-Hour-5809 says:
NTA Honestly you have too many ongoing issues to be taking on the care of an outside animal.
Bumbleberrypie46 says:
I love travelling, but missing my dog's meds because I paid for a trip? Wow. NTA.