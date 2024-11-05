'AITA for kicking my GF's friend off my couch because she slept in until 12 PM'

Accurate-Tie-4650 writes:
One of my girlfriends best friends recently found out her boyfriend was cheating on her. They lived together so she started packing and asking my girlfriend if she could stay with us.
I had never even met this friend before and we don't have a spare bed but my girlfriend said she could stay on the sofa without even talking to me about it. My girlfriend said it wouldn't be for long but I told her I didn't want her friend staying with us. She has family and other friends in the town so she could ask them.
The friend arrived and thanked us for letting her stay but I again told my girlfriend that she has to go. The following morning my girlfriend told me I couldn't go in the living room until her friend woke up.
Her friend didn't get up until 12pm so I was kicked out of my own living room all morning. I told my girlfriend I was going to tell her friend to leave. She tried to change my mind but I said no.
I told her friend that I'm sorry for what she's going through but she will need to leave. She asked why and I just said it's not working and we don't have the space. She kept trying to get me to change mg mins but I didn't.
She packed her things up and left and now my partner is angry with me and said I've been needlessly cruel and heartless but I just pointed out I shouldn't be kicked out of rooms in my own apartment and shouldn't have to have guests when I don't want them. AITAH for telling my girlfriends friend she has to leave?
Unique-Preference250 says:
OP, don’t listen to half the people on this thread who I bet still live with their parents and would love to crash on someone’s couch to get out of it, which is probably why they’re bashing you. I do have a question though - is this your place solely, or is your gf and you splitting it ?
If it’s your place solely, this isn’t even a question, ofc you’re in the right. It’s your final call who gets to stay in your safe space, whether they like it or not. Being helpful is nice, but not obligatory.
If you and your gf split it and are both on the lease, y’all should’ve had a conversation about inviting guests prior to that and you’re being way too harsh kicking out your gfs guest like that. Regardless, the fact that your girl just said come over without even running it by you is wild. She either doesn’t respect you, or is overly helpful.
OP responded:
We rent and split bills 50/50 so we both need to agree to any guests or we don’t have the guest.
FoFee123 says:
Look at it from her side, if you had a best friend in trouble only needing a place to stay for a few days, would you not take them in? The only problem I have with this is why you aren't allowed to be in the living room when she is sleeping, why is that?
OP responded:
I’d ask my girlfriend before inviting anyone to stay. I wasn’t allowed in the living room because her friend was in there sleeping. I’d have nowhere to sit and wouldn’t be able to put the TV on etc.