'AITA for telling my grandpa not to send child support because of how my mom uses it?'

Alarming-Site2254 says:
My parents are divorced. My dad doesn’t have a job, a house, a car, or literally anything in his name. He just spends my grandpa’s money. My mom is also broke. She has four kids, which she can barely afford.
I spend one week at my mom’s and one week at my grandpa’s (my dad lives there too). My grandpa gives my mom $1,000 a week as child support, even though he doesn’t have to. It’s not court-ordered since he isn’t my dad.
A while ago, I went to my mom’s house and we went shopping for school supplies. I picked out a nice backpack and asked my mom to buy it for me. She said no because she was already buying new backpacks for my siblings and couldn’t afford another one.
She told me I could just ask my grandpa to buy me a backpack. I told her that I was already asking my grandpa, since he gives her $1,000 a week, she could just use that money on me. She called me a brat and refused.
So I called my grandpa and told him not to send her money anymore. I said there was no point if she was just going to spend it all on my siblings. My grandpa was upset when he heard the story and told me he would no longer give her anything. He said if I need something, I should ask him directly instead of my mom. Now my mom thinks I’m in the wrong.
JTBlakeinNYC says:
NTA. Can you live with Grandpa full time?
OP responded:
I don't know. I'm 15. Haven't been to court in a while. Maybe if we do they'll respect my opinion this time.
Which-Key7248 says:
NTA You're absolutely right. That was your grandpa's hard earned money. He doesn't have to support random kids. Glad you have your grandpa.
Poetryinsimplethings says:
You were absolutely right. That money was for you. NTA.