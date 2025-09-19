'AITA for telling my grandpa not to send child support because of how my mom uses it?'

She told me I could just ask my grandpa to buy me a backpack. I told her that I was already asking my grandpa, since he gives her $1,000 a week, she could just use that money on me. She called me a brat and refused.

So I called my grandpa and told him not to send her money anymore. I said there was no point if she was just going to spend it all on my siblings. My grandpa was upset when he heard the story and told me he would no longer give her anything. He said if I need something, I should ask him directly instead of my mom. Now my mom thinks I’m in the wrong.