'AITA for telling my husband to leave me alone while I was in the hospital?'

throwra0139- writes:
I want to make this as anonymous as possible because I know my brother occasionally uses this site, and I don’t want him all in my business. So forgive the lack of specifics, but I’ll try my best. I am a female in my early 20s. My husband is in his early 30s. We’ve been married for a year. We weren’t trying for a baby, but we do want children eventually.
About a month and a half ago, I started having some symptoms that I thought were from a UTI. I know that sounds silly now, but it was vague things like cramps and burning. I waited about two weeks before the pain became unbearable and woke me up in the middle of the night.
I tried to drive myself to the ER but couldn’t because it hurt so badly. My husband took me instead, and it turned out I was having an ectopic pregnancy that had ruptured. It was a very shocking experience since I hadn’t even known I was pregnant.
I had surgery and ended up with sepsis. I was groggy and in a lot of pain for the following days. I was in the hospital for about three and a half weeks. All of that is just to explain why I was there in the first place. It was such a shock. I was heartbroken over losing a baby I hadn’t planned for but would have loved so much.
On top of that, I was in constant pain and hated being stuck in the hospital. I had never struggled with anxiety before, but I think I started to while in the ICU. The doctors prescribed medication I could ask for as needed, but my husband advised me not to take it since he’s very against medication for things like depression or anxiety. So I didn’t ask for it.
However, one night I had a really bad episode of anxiety and fear. I couldn’t calm down and kept worrying about everything. They had removed one of my fallopian tubes, and I was terrified that I might not be able to have a baby again. I was grieving, in pain, and overwhelmed. The nurse came in because my heart rate was really high.
She suggested I take the anxiety medication, so I said yes. My husband didn’t say anything until after she gave it to me and left, but then he started lecturing me about how I didn’t need more medication and just needed to focus on “calming my breathing” and “relaxing.” We went back and forth for about an hour before I finally snapped and told him to leave me alone.
He was shocked and offended and left the hospital completely. He didn’t come back until the next night and continued to act offended. He told me I should never have shut him out of that conversation. I was already so upset that I just let him lecture me again. That was several weeks ago, and he hasn’t brought it up since. He seems fine, but I’m still hurt.
Kappybook916 says:
HE’S Not a doctor and therefore gets no say in what medication you take. Women are often told to “suck it up” WAY TOO MUCH already. His lack of support is awful. His lack of support is a sign of how he will be going forward.
emryldmyst says:
NTA. You're unfortunately married to one though.
Bella-1999 says:
He needs to understand that he doesn’t get to make medical decisions for you. He was bullying you while you were trying to recover. For me this would be deal breaker territory.
Important_Salad_5158 says:
Hey. Please don’t get pregnant again with this person.