'AITA for telling my husband to leave me alone while I was in the hospital?'

I had surgery and ended up with sepsis. I was groggy and in a lot of pain for the following days. I was in the hospital for about three and a half weeks. All of that is just to explain why I was there in the first place. It was such a shock. I was heartbroken over losing a baby I hadn’t planned for but would have loved so much.

On top of that, I was in constant pain and hated being stuck in the hospital. I had never struggled with anxiety before, but I think I started to while in the ICU. The doctors prescribed medication I could ask for as needed, but my husband advised me not to take it since he’s very against medication for things like depression or anxiety. So I didn’t ask for it.