'AITA for saying my husband's ex was jealous at our wedding after she said she could've been his wife?'

This all led up to our rehearsal dinner when she started making comments “in a joking manner.” Things like, “I could have been his wife” and “I would have looked stunning next to him at the altar.” This continued throughout most of the meal.

I admit I was irritated and not enjoying myself because of it. When she “jokingly” asked Rick why they broke up again, I decided to speak up and told her to keep her jealousy to herself. She acted like she had no idea what I was talking about.

I told her I’d had to listen to her little remarks during the rehearsal for my wedding, and I was tired of it. She went quiet, but my BIL and MIL kept giving me weird looks for the rest of the event.