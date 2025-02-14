'AITA for telling my loser MIL to not move closer to us because she can't make friends?'

Now, we have the first grandchild in the family. She is still with the husband she previously left, but now she wants to leave him again to move here and be closer to our child. When she visited after the baby was born, she did very unsafe things with him—laying him on the couch unsupervised, not supporting his head while holding him, and suggesting we give him water (which can be deadly for newborns).

Since leaving, she has continued suggesting unsafe practices, such as having him sleep with a stuffed animal or blanket, letting him sleep in his car seat overnight, and putting cereal in his milk (which he is far too young for). Each time, she defended her actions and suggestions while criticizing our concerns and requests. Honestly, I don’t know how she didn’t kill my husband when he was a baby.