'I told my mom how jealous I am of my half-siblings and now she won't stop crying.' UPDATED

The truth stings, but it doesn't mean you shouldn't tell it when needed.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for telling his mom his real feelings about her having another kid. He wrote:

"I told my mom how jealous I am of my half-siblings and now she won't stop crying."

I told my mom how jealous I am of my half-siblings and now she won't stop crying I (16m) was born to my mom when she was 15 and I've never known by real dad. My mom didn't drop out of school or anything and the year after I was born, she started dating Jack and when they went to university, I obviously got left behind with my grandparents.