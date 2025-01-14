'AITA for wanting to leave my mom because I'm an affair baby and she wants her old family back?'

Another thing is my name. She gave me an Italian first name to go with our Italian last name, which is her ex’s last name. Two of their other kids have Italian names he chose, and the other two have non-Italian names chosen by my mom.

She has admitted she wanted to try and shame him into taking care of me. And she has used my name to try and make it believable that he’s my real dad—not just with me, but with other people. She would say he was my dad and abandoned me because I was so young, and he wanted to be done with her faster.