'AITA for telling my mom she can't stop my daughter from talking about Taylor Swift?'

Now the issue at hand is when I was growing up my mother would never allow us to over obsess anything. It’s hard to describe but most of my childhood rules were sit, be quiet, and obey. I’ve limited my contact with my mom due to this but I’ve let her back into my life recently.

This past weekend my family (including my mom) were sitting and watching TV. Taylor Swift briefly popped up on the screen and Kendra began talking to her brother about it (also a casual fan). No one was paying attention until my Mom asked Kendra “When are you gonna grow up?”