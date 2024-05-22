'AITA for telling my mom it's not my fault she failed as a mom and can't control my life?'

The last time my sister refused to meet with a guy my mom found, we got the silent treatment for days until my sister agreed to meet the guy. (Yes, me too, because apparently, I failed to convince my sister, so it's my fault.) My sister broke down and finally told them about her boyfriend. That was a disaster.

My mom cried. She cries a lot in front of us. Then she asked why my sister didn't tell her about this before, and we said that we never felt safe telling her. We have tried, and all we get is "No, I don't like boyfriends; that's not acceptable."