'AITA for telling my mom she should've stayed in California because we don't need her?'

I will admit I didn’t do some of the things my mother wanted me to do before she left, like moving some of my new furniture downstairs into my room. Other than that, we kept the entire house clean, and we even cleaned and cooked before she came back to make sure it would be less stressful when she got home.

My mother and her fiancé ate dinner, but I could tell she was already in a bad mood, which is understandable after a long flight. But when she got out of the shower and saw my little sister looking for her AirPods instead of being asleep (it was only 10:30 p.m.), she just went off on both of us.