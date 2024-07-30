'AITA for telling my mom she's delusional think that my stepbrother would change magically?'

My assumption is they wanted Cole to keep an eye on me and make sure I was okay, and he let them know he really didn't care what happened to me .Cole and I haven't seen each other since he moved out. My mom has asked a few times if we've met up or whatever, and I'm always honest and say no.

She finally asked me two or three weeks ago if things were good between Cole and me, and I told her she had to have picked up on the fact he never wanted us around and wasn't interested in things being good between him and me. She said she really believed that had changed once we got closer and brought up how he took ASL more seriously.