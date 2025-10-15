'AITA for telling my mom to stop villainizing middle school because of her trauma?'

The school also focuses a lot on uplifting women and celebrating their accomplishments rather than pitting them against one another. After my daughter and I visited the school before the move, I decided to enroll her.

She started in September and loves it so much. She already has a lot of friends and says what I thought was true, there seems to be less cattiness than at a regular middle school. She says she has noticed some bullying between other kids, but not as much as she saw at her public elementary school last year. She also says it’s handled in a much better way. I’m glad she’s enjoying it.