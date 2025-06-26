'AITA for telling my parents that they can't use me to replace the son that they lost?'

"AITA for telling my parents that I am not their son and they need to let go?"

RealizeRealityCas writes:

My parents had four kids before me (19M): my older brother and three older sisters. My older brother died when he was 14, before I was born. His death is what prompted my parents to have me. They were lost in grief and tried to bring him back through me. In other words, they had another child and wanted that child, me, to be my brother.

My sisters were all old enough to remember him. They could see what our parents were doing, and they didn’t like it. I look a lot like him, except for our eyes. He had brown eyes, and I have blue. That’s the only noticeable physical difference, but it made things worse with my parents.