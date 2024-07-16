'AITA for telling my parents if they couldn't take care of their kids they shouldn't have had them.'

Specific-Ad-9945 writes:
So, I'm 15F, and I'm the oldest of four kids. My siblings are 10, 7, and 4. My parents both work full-time, and since my mom got promoted last year, she works longer hours now. This means a lot of the household responsibilities and taking care of my siblings fall on me after school and on weekends.
I get my siblings from school, help with their homework, cook dinner, and sometimes put them to bed if my parents are late. I don't mind helping out, but it's gotten to the point where I barely have any time for myself or my friends. I'm also starting high school this year, and I have a lot of homework and extracurriculars that I need to focus on.
Last weekend, I had plans to go to a friend's birthday party. I told my parents about it weeks in advance, and they said it was fine. But the night before the party, my mom told me she had to work late on Saturday and that I needed to watch my siblings. I was really upset and told her I had plans, but she said family comes first and that I should be responsible.
I ended up missing the party, and I was really angry about it. Later that night, when my parents got home, I told them that they should have thought twice before having more kids if they couldn't handle taking care of them without relying on me all the time.
My dad got really mad and said I was being disrespectful and selfish. My mom looked hurt and told me I don't understand how hard it is to balance work and family.
Now things are really tense at home, and I feel guilty for what I said. I know my parents are doing their best, but I also feel like I'm missing out on my own life because of all the responsibilities I have. AITA for saying what I said?
Here are the top comments:
vexvirile says:
NTA. You're supposed to be a child and be able to have a childhood, not quickly become a little adult they get to use for their whims. Especially when they already approved your attendance to the party.
People don't understand that this is a form of abuse. Of course, it's great to instill a sense of responsibility by giving you chores or being able to rely on you in case there are situations where you have to watch your siblings. But, I have seen too many instances where the eldest child becomes the third adult, which leads to issues in the future.
They should have hired a babysitter and let you go to the party. My advice? Get a job and start saving up now so you can move out as soon as you're able to. I have no patience for "parents" who use their children because they didn't have the foresight or ability to pay a babysitter.
Old_Beach2325 says:
NTA I’m in my 40s and had a similar upbringing to what you’re dealing with. I would have laughed if my parents had told me to be responsible and miss my friend’s party. I probably would’ve said something like “responsible? Like having kids and not taking care of them yourself, right?”
But, I’ve also been NC with my parents and sibling for years now. Your parents will probably keep using you until you make it impossible to do so. I suggest getting a job as soon as you can and telling them to make other arrangements. Move out when you can and set boundaries with them.
BlueGreen_1956 says:
NTA. Raising your siblings is NOT your job; it's your parents' job. Your mom is NOT balancing work and family. She is abdicating her responsibility and pushing it off on you.
What do you think?