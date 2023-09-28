AITA for telling my parents to leave me out of the will because I hate my siblings?

I can foresee it turning into a mess with my siblings, and I want no part in it. I also anticipate them trying to pass on tax responsibilities to me. I asked my parents if they'd consider not leaving me anything and excluding me from it.

My dad is fine with this but my mom is really upset. She feels like this means I won't care when they pass away (obviously not true) and I'll never talk to my siblings again (true). No matter how much my dad tries to explain she just gets more and more upset. AITA?

