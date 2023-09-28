AITA for telling my parents to leave me out of the will because I hate my siblings?

Remarkable_Play_9627 writes:
I don't understand why my mom is incredibly upset about this; my dad doesn't seem to care. I have two siblings, and we don't really get along on anything.
My parents recently shared a copy of their will with me. They don't have many assets, just a house, really. My two siblings and I are named as the inheritors of the house and a few other things.
Honestly, I have no interest in it. I don't need financial assistance (I recognize I'm fortunate in this regard). I also don't have much contact with either my sister or my brother, except when we gather for holidays at my parents' place. I doubt that will continue after my parents pass away.
I can foresee it turning into a mess with my siblings, and I want no part in it. I also anticipate them trying to pass on tax responsibilities to me. I asked my parents if they'd consider not leaving me anything and excluding me from it.
My dad is fine with this but my mom is really upset. She feels like this means I won't care when they pass away (obviously not true) and I'll never talk to my siblings again (true). No matter how much my dad tries to explain she just gets more and more upset. AITA?
Here are some of the top comments from the post?
shadow-foxe says:
When the time comes you can tell whomever is trying to execute the will that you decline. NTA (Not the A%#hole)- sounds more like your mom is trying to force you into talking to your siblings. And MOM should be doing her own will, along with Dad his own because very rarely do both parents pass on at the same time.
CatJawn says:
NTA, but you wouldn’t need to deal with them. Hire a lawyer and they will handle it all for you.
teresajs says:
NTA. If they don't make any changes, you can disclaim the estate. Also, there's a very good chance of at least one of your parents living into old age and the house being sold to help cover their expenses.
So, you don't need to lose sleep over this issue. Mine and my husband'd parents are on their 2nd/3rd marriages. I've told my parents, "I don't care who you leave your assets to, but I'm not going to fight over anything if your wills are unclear."
What do you think? Should OP just let their mom put them in the will, or are they write to ask to be excluded?