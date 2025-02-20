'AITA for kicking my roommate out after she almost killed me to prove a petty point?'

Great_Lynx7519 writes:
I (25F) have two roommates, Jenny and Abby. Jenny started noticing her food going missing and blamed us both. I didn’t eat any of her food, so I wasn’t too worried. Yesterday, Jenny called a roommate meeting.
When we were off work, she sat us down and told Abby she wanted to be paid back for the food that had gone missing. Abby started arguing, saying it wasn’t her and that it was probably me.
That’s when Jenny said it couldn’t have been me because she had been putting nuts in her food and other items (even in things that wouldn’t normally have nuts) since I’m severely allergic to them. She said I couldn’t have done it because I’d be dead.
She said it proudly, like she had caught Abby, but I felt sick. I could have died—genuinely died. An EpiPen isn’t a cure; you still have to go to the hospital, and it’s serious. Also, replacing them is really expensive. She was willing to risk my life over $30 worth of food.
We argued, and she said she knew it wasn’t me, so that’s why she did it—but I don’t believe her. I told her to move out, and now both Abby and Jenny are mad at me. But it’s my life. It’s my name on the apartment. I’m fairly certain I’m justified in kicking her out, but I’m double-checking.
It feels absolutely insane that I could lose a four-year friendship over something that wasn’t even my fault. Abby is pissed at me and says I’m overreacting, but she also doesn’t want to move out, so she’s at least somewhat on my side. Jenny is angry and not speaking to me. I told her she has 30 days to move out.
BeeEnvironmental6299 says:
I would also kick Abby out for blaming you for something she knew she did.
Frozefoots says:
I’d look at replacing both of them. Jenny for the obvious - you could have died simply from cross contamination, not even from eating her food. What if the utensils or plates weren’t washed properly?
Even trace amounts of nuts can kill those who are allergic. And Abby for being a food thief and despite being the guilty party - throwing you directly under the bus. With friends like these.
Rowana133 says:
NTA. Because even if you HAD been taking her food, she was willing to kill you to prove it. That's insane. I know it's kind of a moot point since you didn't eat her food but she couldn't have known that with 100% certainty. She bet your life on the 50% chance it wasn't you. That's not okay.
TheMidGatsby says:
Why aren't you kicking Abby out too? Not only was she stealing food but she tried to frame you for it.