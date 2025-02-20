'AITA for kicking my roommate out after she almost killed me to prove a petty point?'

She said it proudly, like she had caught Abby, but I felt sick. I could have died—genuinely died. An EpiPen isn’t a cure; you still have to go to the hospital, and it’s serious. Also, replacing them is really expensive. She was willing to risk my life over $30 worth of food.

We argued, and she said she knew it wasn’t me, so that’s why she did it—but I don’t believe her. I told her to move out, and now both Abby and Jenny are mad at me. But it’s my life. It’s my name on the apartment. I’m fairly certain I’m justified in kicking her out, but I’m double-checking.