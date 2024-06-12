'AITA for telling my siblings that they need to get parents and not bother me?'

My parents were there for the basics, and if my siblings didn't come to me, they'd deal with stuff, but otherwise, they seemed glad not to have to do all the parenting. They still weren't as good with me as they were with my siblings.

It was things like prioritizing supporting my siblings instead of me, or making a big effort for their birthdays but not mine. Christmas was another time it was super obvious because my siblings got gifts they wanted, and I got needed stuff like hygiene products, socks, and underwear.

I brought it up to my parents when I was 15, and they used the excuse that they had me at 19, so they just didn't know how to connect with me the same way and didn't have the means to provide for me like they did for my siblings.