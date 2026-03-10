'AITA because I told my SIL she cannot borrow my child?'

For context, I (27f) am pregnant with my first child. My husband has an older brother (34m) and his brother has a girlfriend (33f) and they have 2 children (10f and 8m).
My husband (30m) loves his neice and nephew and his niece has always been close to my husband since 4 and when she got older (around 6) she would ask him to take her to the zoo, museum well anywhere kids usually like, she would ask why he never takes her out or goes to go see her outside of when we would go to my MILs house (she takes care of them).
He would lie and say it’s because we’re busy or we had other things to do but in reality, it’s because her parents would not let us. He even thought when I came in the picture that they would feel safer since I would take care of my nieces and nephews but they refused saying they weren’t comfortable enough with that and that the kids were too young (we would ask to take both of them).
We eventually gave up on asking and we would do our best to try and go more often but MIL lives about an hour away and when we would ask to hang out with his brother and gf to see the kids they would make excuses.
Now my husband has a best friend who we consider family and his son and daughter call us aunt and uncle, the best friend is married to my BIL sister so my husband's nieces and nephews and his best friends kids are cousins.
We have taken our “niece” (best friends' daughter 11f) out plenty of times and we would even call BIL's gf to see since her cousin was going they would allow our niece to go but we were met with “I am sorry but my sister might trust just anyone with her kids but I can’t do that” and would say no.
Now that I gave a run down of what the dynamic is, I am set to have my son in September and we were over at their house a couple weeks ago and BIL's gf just kept saying “I can’t wait for the baby to be born we’re going to be taking him all the time.”
I ignored the comments at first I mean we rarely see them because even when my husband has invited them to gatherings, vacations we take, or even just out to eat they always say no so why would they even think I would let them take my baby alone to their home 1.5 hours from mine and on top of that expect me to drop him off.
When I realized she wasn’t joking, I said “well why would you think you would be able to take my infant child when we couldn’t take your grown children for some ice cream” and she instantly got upset. I just don’t understand why if she never trusted us with her kids she would think I would trust her with mine.
At first, the excuse was she didn’t know me, then it was I was just the gf and didn’t know how I would treat them and then when married on we just don’t trust anyone with our kids which fair.
My MIL (which is a s**tshow of its own) says I am being unreasonable and shouldn’t be petty and says I shouldn’t have said that but my husband and I agree yes, we were being petty but at the same time why would we trust someone who doesn’t trust us? AITA?
EDIT:
“The bestfriend is married to my BIL's sister." Sorry for the confusion for the sentence above I meant the best friend is married to BIL's girlfriend's sister.
cassowary32 wrote:
NTA. Why is she so interested in your baby? That’s very strange.
OP responded:
Yes, we think it’s because she wants another baby, she’s actually a little upset we conceive first (we didn’t plan to it just happened) but they were planning to try again for a 3rd next year so I think it has something to do with that for sure. Also, the fact that we’re always with her sister so we think it’s more of a competition thing.
pryzzlicious wrote:
The absolute audacity your BIL's GIRLFRIEND has to say you couldn't take her kids because you were just your husband's girlfriend, when here she is, JUST A GIRLFRIEND, telling you, not asking you, but telling you she was going to take your child "all the time", has me absolutely howling right now.
What a complete and total tool she is. You know what? I take that back. Tools are useful. BIL's GF is the little paper flaps on the side of a bakery box that try valiantly to keep the box closed, but epically fail.
OP responded:
LOL this comment made my night!
Mcflythrowaway1 wrote:
NTA. This B thinks she gets to relive her baby days by making you drop off your infant 90 mins away to her when she has never allowed you guys to take her children who are 8 and 10 anywhere? Then she gets upset when you call her out? Then your MIL says you shouldn't be petty and not say anything?
Petty because you don't want drop your infant off 90 mins away to someone who has seemingly never wanted you to be involved in their life nor their kids lives, and never wanted to be involved in yours until now? Petty, because you won't drop your infant off 90 minutes away because they don't trust you guys to take their kids for ice cream? It's not pettiness. it's called consequences.
If she goes out of her way to decline offers for her and her family to be part of you and your husband's life, and openly tells you NO and that she doesn't trust you guys to even take them out for ice cream, she can't be so shocked that there is consequence for that.
At the end of the day her excitement was to get access to your new shiny baby, and she has no plans to allow you guys to be part of her kids lives.
OP responded:
Thank you!! Specially 90 mins away, I didn’t mention it in the post but she also intended on the baby sleeping over so her kids can bond with the baby but why would you assume I am okay with that, the audacity.
Special_Respond7372 wrote:
For SIL/BIL: “You set the precedent for aunt & uncle time with the kids, and we’ll be following it with our child as well."
For MIL: “This is our decision and if you can’t respect it you will not be spending time with our child either.”
NTA. They’re reaping what they sowed.
dryadduinath wrote:
NTA. Refusing to let you be alone with their children(?) and immediately planning to “take” your baby “all the time” is, quite frankly, a little creepy.
In the very best case, it is extremely tone deaf. treat these people as they treat you; with extreme suspicion.
Beachinlife1 wrote:
NTA. Tell her "Just like how you don't let "just anyone" take your kids, I will not be letting just anyone take mine. That is the end of the discussion. It's not negotiable. I will not be entertaining another minute of conversation about this. With anyone." Now if you want to be petty, throw in "I hear your sister lets just anyone take her kids, ask her if you can take hers."