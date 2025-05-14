'AITA for telling my sister it's her lies that caused her daughter to be in pain?'

Her husband's kids were extremely angry that their dad was dating and with someone else. They hated my sister and refused to even talk to her. My sister decided there was hope, and she told her daughter she was seeing someone and he had kids and she'd have an older brother and sister and they'd be a family.

How her siblings were almost grown but that meant sleepovers and they'd drive her places and be able to bring her to do cool stuff. She was told over and over by my sister that these two would adore her. This went on for several months before everyone met and moved in together, and then my sister married her husband.