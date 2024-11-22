'AITA for telling my sister that her inaction is why she has to now deal with her pregnancy?'

I told her she's stupid, that the fetus won't magically disappear, and she needs to take action right now, lest it's too late. But she is very lazy and overslept several doctors' appointments. I even said I could go buy the needed medications and bring them to her. But I reminded her she was running out of time for pills, as they only work for 6–8 weeks.

She basically said she does not want to think about it. Well, I sighed and said it's her choice. Choosing inaction is a choice too. She is 3 months pregnant now, and she says every day how terrible she feels, how she is sleepy and getting fat, and how she wishes for a miscarriage, regretting that she is too late for action.