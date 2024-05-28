'AITA for kicking my sister and her new BF out of the cookout after he made rude comments?'

He just looked at me and drank his beer, and I told him and my sister to go since this wasn't good enough for Steve. I gave my sister the store-brand photo chips she brought back and told her to get out.

My sister and Steve left, and the cookout was fine after that. My mom heard about me kicking them out and was mad at me and told me to apologize to my sister. Maybe there was a misunderstanding, but Steve was just an a%^&ole commenting like that at someone’s house and the first time you meet their family.

My wife thinks I was right because Steve acted like that in her home, and insulting the host is a good reason to be kicked out. Others are split about 50/50 when they heard about what happened.

