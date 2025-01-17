'AITA for ruining my family by telling my sister's husband that she's having an affair?'

NaomiFeather writes:
I (29F) recently discovered something that has completely torn my family apart. My sister, “Emma” (32F), has been married to her husband, “Tom” (34M), for five years. They have two kids together, and from the outside, their marriage looked perfect. Tom is a great guy—kind, hardworking, and an amazing father.
A few weeks ago, Emma and I went out for drinks, and after a few too many cocktails, she let it slip that she’s been seeing someone else for months. She told me it was "just harmless fun" and swore it wasn’t serious. She begged me not to tell anyone, especially Tom, because she claimed it would "ruin everything."
I was stunned. I couldn’t believe my sister would do this. I didn’t confront her that night because I was too shocked, but over the next few days, the guilt started eating at me. I know how much Tom loves her, and I felt like he deserved to know the truth.
So, I made the tough decision to tell him. I reached out and asked to meet up, and when we did, I told him everything Emma had told me. He was devastated. He thanked me for being honest but said he needed some time to process it all.
When Emma found out I told him, she absolutely lost it. She screamed at me, calling me a backstabber and saying I’ve ruined her life. My parents are furious with me too, claiming I’ve "destroyed" our family and that it wasn’t my place to interfere in Emma’s marriage.
They’re all saying I’m the a^*&ole for betraying her trust. But I couldn’t just sit back and watch Tom live a lie. I feel terrible for the pain this has caused, but I also feel like I did the right thing by being honest. AITA?
Turbulent_Ebb5669 says:
Gee, your parents are charming. You destroyed your sister's marriage?
slowcargirlie says:
NTA - you're right, he deserved to know. We all live only one short life and no one deserves to live it with someone who is supposed to be their partner actually betraying them. Now he can begin the process of moving on with his life.
You did the right thing and your family is bunch of hypocritical jackasses because I'm POSITIVE if your sister was the one being cheated on they would have reacted the exact opposite.
Kylou8 says:
NTA, although I would have given her a choice. Either she tells him herself or you will. Now you're the bad guy. Your sister and parents are delusional. The only one who ruined the marriage is your sister.
daddydj2000 says:
NTA. Really since when ur parents and the society around u is ok with cheating spouces and would have been the same reaction if the roles had been reversed, they would have chewed the bone off Tom if he did what your sister is doing.