'AITA for ruining my family by telling my sister's husband that she's having an affair?'

"AITA for Telling My Sister's Husband About Her Affair?"

NaomiFeather writes:

I (29F) recently discovered something that has completely torn my family apart. My sister, “Emma” (32F), has been married to her husband, “Tom” (34M), for five years. They have two kids together, and from the outside, their marriage looked perfect. Tom is a great guy—kind, hardworking, and an amazing father.

A few weeks ago, Emma and I went out for drinks, and after a few too many cocktails, she let it slip that she’s been seeing someone else for months. She told me it was "just harmless fun" and swore it wasn’t serious. She begged me not to tell anyone, especially Tom, because she claimed it would "ruin everything."