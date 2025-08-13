'AITA for telling my stepdad that he'll never be my real dad when he asked to walk me down the aisle?'

My uncle, my dad’s younger brother, stepped up instead. He went to every recital, drove me to sports practices, and took time off work for parent-teacher conferences. He helped me get into college and even covered part of my tuition when I could not. He never tried to replace my dad. He just showed up and kept showing up.

So when I got engaged, the choice was simple. I asked my uncle to walk me down the aisle. That moment belongs to someone who stood in when I needed a parent. When my stepdad heard about it, he asked if we could split the walk or if I would consider letting him do it instead.