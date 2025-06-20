'AITA for telling my manipulative stepdaughter to get a job if she needs a car?'

When I asked him why he acts so differently when it comes to parenting my son with me versus Sally with her mother, he said it’s because I am his wife and a reasonable person he can actually communicate with. Honestly, I think they are both at fault, but Sally is not my daughter and I am just glad I do not have to deal with her often.

Now that summer break has started, Sally is facing what she considers a major crisis. Her car broke down and she needs one to get around, meet friends, and go to parties. Her mother will not let her borrow hers because she needs it for work. My husband also needs his car to get to work, and neither of them is willing to buy her a new one.